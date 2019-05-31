1

Dark Knives

Give a friendly creature +3 strength. If it is hidden, give it flank.

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

Dark Knives
Give a friendly creature strength +3. If it has hidden, give it flank.

Version 2

Replaced August 28, 2019

Dark Knives
Give a friendly creature Twin-Strike, Flank and +2 Attack. If it has Hidden, give it an extra +1 Attack.

Version 1

Replaced May 31, 2019

Dark Knives is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Dark Knives belongs to deception. Dark Knives costs 1 mana. Dark Knives rarity is rare. Dark Knives is from type Spell. Dark Knives is from Neutral tribe. Dark Knives is part of the core set. Dark Knives currently available in beta. There are 318 Dark Knives cards in existence (total). Dark Knives was released at August 28, 2019.