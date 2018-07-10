Daemonic Offering is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Daemonic Offering belongs to death. Daemonic Offering costs 3 mana. Daemonic Offering rarity is epic. Daemonic Offering is from type Spell. Daemonic Offering is from Neutral tribe. Daemonic Offering is part of the genesis set. Daemonic Offering currently available in beta. There are 4390 Daemonic Offering cards in existence (total). Daemonic Offering was released at August 28, 2019.