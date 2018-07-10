3

Daemonic Offering

Destroy target friendly creature. Summon two random anims. They gain the tribe Nether.

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

3
Daemonic Offering
Destroy a friendly creature, summon two random anims. They gain the tribe Nether.

Version 2

Replaced August 28, 2019

2
Daemonic Offering
Deal 1 damage. If the target dies, summon a random Construct and give it Nether.

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

  1. Gods Unchained
  2. Daemonic Offering

Daemonic Offering is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Daemonic Offering belongs to death. Daemonic Offering costs 3 mana. Daemonic Offering rarity is epic. Daemonic Offering is from type Spell. Daemonic Offering is from Neutral tribe. Daemonic Offering is part of the genesis set. Daemonic Offering currently available in beta. There are 4390 Daemonic Offering cards in existence (total). Daemonic Offering was released at August 28, 2019.