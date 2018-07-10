6

Cyclops

After Cyclops attacks a creature, deal 1 damage to each other creature.

5
5
Wild

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

6
Cyclops

After Cyclops attacks a creature, deal 1 damage to all other creatures.

5
5

Version 3

Replaced October 26, 2019

6
Cyclops
After this creature attacks a creature, deal 1 damage to all other creatures.
4
5

Version 2

Replaced September 03, 2019

2
Cyclops
Confused.
3
3

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

  1. Gods Unchained
  2. Cyclops

Cyclops is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Cyclops belongs to war. Cyclops costs 6 mana. Cyclops rarity is rare. Cyclops is from type Creature. Cyclops has 5 attack. Cyclops has 5 health. Cyclops is from Wild tribe. Cyclops is part of the genesis set. Cyclops currently available in beta. There are 12179 Cyclops cards in existence (total). Cyclops was released at October 26, 2019.