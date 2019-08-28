Keeping track of card changes throughout history.
Version 2
Replaced December 03, 2019
Version 1
Replaced August 28, 2019
Cutthroat Insight is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Cutthroat Insight belongs to deception. Cutthroat Insight costs 5 mana. Cutthroat Insight rarity is common. Cutthroat Insight is from type Spell. Cutthroat Insight is from Neutral tribe. Cutthroat Insight is part of the core set. Cutthroat Insight currently available in beta. There are 324 Cutthroat Insight cards in existence (total). Cutthroat Insight was released at December 03, 2019.