Look at your opponent's hand and pull one of their cards into your hand.

Cutthroat Insight is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Cutthroat Insight belongs to deception. Cutthroat Insight costs 5 mana. Cutthroat Insight rarity is common. Cutthroat Insight is from type Spell. Cutthroat Insight is from Neutral tribe. Cutthroat Insight is part of the core set. Cutthroat Insight currently available in beta. There are 324 Cutthroat Insight cards in existence (total). Cutthroat Insight was released at December 03, 2019.