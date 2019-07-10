2

Cultivate

Give all friendly creatures +2 strength.

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

2
Cultivate

Obliterate 2 random cards from your void. If your void is empty, refresh 4 mana.

Version 3

Replaced September 12, 2019

Version 2

Replaced August 28, 2019

2
Cultivate

Obliterate 2 random cards from your void. Refresh 4 mana.

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2019

Cultivate is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Cultivate belongs to nature. Cultivate costs 2 mana. Cultivate rarity is epic. Cultivate is from type GodPower. Cultivate is from Neutral tribe. Cultivate is part of the core set. Cultivate currently available in beta. There are 1542 Cultivate cards in existence (total). Cultivate was released at September 12, 2019.