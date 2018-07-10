Cudgel of Atonement is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Cudgel of Atonement belongs to light. Cudgel of Atonement costs 1 mana. Cudgel of Atonement rarity is rare. Cudgel of Atonement is from type Weapon. Cudgel of Atonement has 2 attack. Cudgel of Atonement has 2 health. Cudgel of Atonement is from Neutral tribe. Cudgel of Atonement is part of the genesis set. Cudgel of Atonement currently available in beta. There are 12270 Cudgel of Atonement cards in existence (total). Cudgel of Atonement was released at August 28, 2019.