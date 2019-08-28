Cryptic Shield is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Cryptic Shield belongs to magic. Cryptic Shield costs 2 mana. Cryptic Shield rarity is common. Cryptic Shield is from type Spell. Cryptic Shield is from Neutral tribe. Cryptic Shield is part of the promo set. Cryptic Shield currently available in beta. There are 575 Cryptic Shield cards in existence (total). Cryptic Shield was released at August 28, 2019.