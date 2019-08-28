2

Cryptic Shield

Give protected and ward to your god. Draw a card.

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

2
Cryptic Shield
Version 1

Replaced August 28, 2019

  1. Gods Unchained
  2. Cryptic Shield

