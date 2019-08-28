Cryodyne Trident is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Cryodyne Trident belongs to nature. Cryodyne Trident costs 3 mana. Cryodyne Trident rarity is rare. Cryodyne Trident is from type Weapon. Cryodyne Trident has 1 attack. Cryodyne Trident has 3 health. Cryodyne Trident is from Neutral tribe. Cryodyne Trident is part of the etherbots set. Cryodyne Trident currently available in beta. There are 1739 Cryodyne Trident cards in existence (total). Cryodyne Trident was released at December 10, 2019.