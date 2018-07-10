Crush Construct is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Crush Construct is a neutral card. Crush Construct costs 6 mana. Crush Construct rarity is epic. Crush Construct is from type Creature. Crush Construct has 8 attack. Crush Construct has 8 health. Crush Construct is from Atlantean tribe. Crush Construct is part of the genesis set. Crush Construct currently available in beta. There are 4553 Crush Construct cards in existence (total). Crush Construct was released at August 28, 2019.