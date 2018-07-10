Crimson Oni is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Crimson Oni belongs to death. Crimson Oni costs 4 mana. Crimson Oni rarity is common. Crimson Oni is from type Creature. Crimson Oni has 6 attack. Crimson Oni has 5 health. Crimson Oni is from Nether tribe. Crimson Oni is part of the genesis set. Crimson Oni currently available in beta. There are 35614 Crimson Oni cards in existence (total). Crimson Oni was released at August 28, 2019.