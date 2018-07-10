Each player moves the top 2 cards in their deck to their void, and draws a card.

Corrupt Ceremony is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Corrupt Ceremony belongs to death. Corrupt Ceremony costs 1 mana. Corrupt Ceremony rarity is rare. Corrupt Ceremony is from type Spell. Corrupt Ceremony is from Neutral tribe. Corrupt Ceremony is part of the genesis set. Corrupt Ceremony currently available in beta. There are 12372 Corrupt Ceremony cards in existence (total). Corrupt Ceremony was released at August 28, 2019.