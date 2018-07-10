Contagious Ghoul is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Contagious Ghoul belongs to death. Contagious Ghoul costs 1 mana. Contagious Ghoul rarity is common. Contagious Ghoul is from type Creature. Contagious Ghoul has 2 attack. Contagious Ghoul has 2 health. Contagious Ghoul is from Nether tribe. Contagious Ghoul is part of the genesis set. Contagious Ghoul currently available in beta. There are 35250 Contagious Ghoul cards in existence (total). Contagious Ghoul was released at October 26, 2019.