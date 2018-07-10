Conniving Djinn is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Conniving Djinn is a neutral card. Conniving Djinn costs 2 mana. Conniving Djinn rarity is common. Conniving Djinn is from type Creature. Conniving Djinn has 2 attack. Conniving Djinn has 4 health. Conniving Djinn is from Neutral tribe. Conniving Djinn is part of the genesis set. Conniving Djinn currently available in beta. There are 35102 Conniving Djinn cards in existence (total). Conniving Djinn was released at August 28, 2019.