Concealed Anim is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Concealed Anim is a neutral card. Concealed Anim costs 2 mana. Concealed Anim rarity is common. Concealed Anim is from type Creature. Concealed Anim has 3 attack. Concealed Anim has 2 health. Concealed Anim is from Neutral tribe. Concealed Anim is part of the genesis set. Concealed Anim currently available in beta. Concealed Anim was released at August 28, 2019.