Keeping track of card changes throughout history.
Version 4
Replaced August 28, 2019
Version 3
Replaced May 31, 2019
Version 2
Replaced July 10, 2018
Version 1
Replaced July 10, 2018
Compost Charm is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Compost Charm belongs to nature. Compost Charm costs 2 mana. Compost Charm rarity is epic. Compost Charm is from type Spell. Compost Charm is from Neutral tribe. Compost Charm is part of the genesis set. Compost Charm currently available in beta. There are 4528 Compost Charm cards in existence (total). Compost Charm was released at August 28, 2019.