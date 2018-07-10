Obliterate 8 cards from your Void and Heal 10 to your God. If this puts your God at full health, add a random Nature card to your hand.

Heal your god for 10. If you have 8 cards in your void, add a random Nature card into your hand.

Heal your god for 10. If you have eight cards in your void, add a random Nature card into your hand.

Compost Charm is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Compost Charm belongs to nature. Compost Charm costs 2 mana. Compost Charm rarity is epic. Compost Charm is from type Spell. Compost Charm is from Neutral tribe. Compost Charm is part of the genesis set. Compost Charm currently available in beta. There are 4528 Compost Charm cards in existence (total). Compost Charm was released at August 28, 2019.