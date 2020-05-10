Commander's Gladius is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Commander's Gladius belongs to war. Commander's Gladius costs 2 mana. Commander's Gladius rarity is common. Commander's Gladius is from type Weapon. Commander's Gladius has 1 attack. Commander's Gladius has 2 health. Commander's Gladius is from Neutral tribe. Commander's Gladius is part of the trial set. Commander's Gladius currently available in beta. Commander's Gladius was released at May 10, 2020.