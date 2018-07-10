7

Circe, Vengeful Sorceress

Roar: Deal 3 damage to each enemy character. Foresee 3.

3
3
Olympian

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

7
Version 3

Replaced August 28, 2019

8
Circe, Vengeful Sorceress
Roar: Deal 4 damage to all enemy characters, foresee 4.
2
4
Olympian

Version 2

Replaced August 20, 2019

8
Circe, Vengeful Sorceress
Roar: Add a random Rune to your hand for each Olympian you've played this game.
2
4

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

