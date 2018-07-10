Circe, Vengeful Sorceress is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Circe, Vengeful Sorceress belongs to magic. Circe, Vengeful Sorceress costs 7 mana. Circe, Vengeful Sorceress rarity is legendary. Circe, Vengeful Sorceress is from type Creature. Circe, Vengeful Sorceress has 3 attack. Circe, Vengeful Sorceress has 3 health. Circe, Vengeful Sorceress is from Olympian tribe. Circe, Vengeful Sorceress is part of the genesis set. Circe, Vengeful Sorceress currently available in beta. There are 2397 Circe, Vengeful Sorceress cards in existence (total). Circe, Vengeful Sorceress was released at August 28, 2019.