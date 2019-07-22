3

Choralis Rune Moth

Backline. At the end of your turn, add a random rune to your hand and reduce its cost by 1.

1
1

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

3
Choralis Rune Moth

Backline. At the end of your turn, add a random rune to your hand and increase its cost by 1.

1
1

Version 3

Replaced November 06, 2019

3
Choralis Rune Moth
Backline. At the end of your turn, add a random rune to your hand. The rune added costs 1 mana.
1
1

Version 2

Replaced August 28, 2019

2
Choralis Rune Moth
Roar: Delve a spell from your opponent's void, add 2 copies to your hand.
1
1

Version 1

Replaced July 22, 2019

Choralis Rune Moth is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Choralis Rune Moth belongs to magic. Choralis Rune Moth costs 3 mana. Choralis Rune Moth rarity is legendary. Choralis Rune Moth is from type Creature. Choralis Rune Moth has 1 attack. Choralis Rune Moth has 1 health. Choralis Rune Moth is from Neutral tribe. Choralis Rune Moth is part of the core set. Choralis Rune Moth currently available in beta. There are 88 Choralis Rune Moth cards in existence (total). Choralis Rune Moth was released at November 06, 2019.