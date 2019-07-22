Keeping track of card changes throughout history.
Backline. At the end of your turn, add a random rune to your hand and increase its cost by 1.
Version 3
Replaced November 06, 2019
Version 2
Replaced August 28, 2019
Version 1
Replaced July 22, 2019
Choralis Rune Moth is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Choralis Rune Moth belongs to magic. Choralis Rune Moth costs 3 mana. Choralis Rune Moth rarity is legendary. Choralis Rune Moth is from type Creature. Choralis Rune Moth has 1 attack. Choralis Rune Moth has 1 health. Choralis Rune Moth is from Neutral tribe. Choralis Rune Moth is part of the core set. Choralis Rune Moth currently available in beta. There are 88 Choralis Rune Moth cards in existence (total). Choralis Rune Moth was released at November 06, 2019.