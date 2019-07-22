Backline. At the end of your turn, add a random rune to your hand. The rune added costs 1 mana.

Backline. At the end of your turn, add a random rune to your hand and increase its cost by 1.

Backline. At the end of your turn, add a random rune to your hand and reduce its cost by 1.

Choralis Rune Moth is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Choralis Rune Moth belongs to magic. Choralis Rune Moth costs 3 mana. Choralis Rune Moth rarity is legendary. Choralis Rune Moth is from type Creature. Choralis Rune Moth has 1 attack. Choralis Rune Moth has 1 health. Choralis Rune Moth is from Neutral tribe. Choralis Rune Moth is part of the core set. Choralis Rune Moth currently available in beta. There are 88 Choralis Rune Moth cards in existence (total). Choralis Rune Moth was released at November 06, 2019.