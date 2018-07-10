Hey there good lookin, what do you say we get out of here and take control of a target creature.
Keeping track of card changes throughout history.
Version 2
Replaced August 28, 2019
Version 1
Replaced July 10, 2018
Charm is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Charm belongs to deception. Charm costs 8 mana. Charm rarity is rare. Charm is from type Spell. Charm is from Neutral tribe. Charm is part of the genesis set. Charm currently available in beta. There are 12275 Charm cards in existence (total). Charm was released at August 28, 2019.