Gain control of target enemy creature for one turn. Give it godblitz. Look at your opponent's hand, select any card and pull it into your hand.

Charm is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Charm belongs to deception. Charm costs 8 mana. Charm rarity is rare. Charm is from type Spell. Charm is from Neutral tribe. Charm is part of the genesis set. Charm currently available in beta. There are 12275 Charm cards in existence (total). Charm was released at August 28, 2019.