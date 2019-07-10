2

Chalice Priest

Backline. Ability: Set a creature's strength to 2.

Mystic

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

Chalice Priest

Backline. Ability: Set a creature's strength to 2.

Version 4

Replaced October 26, 2019

2
Chalice Priest
Backline. Ability: Set a creature's strength to 2.
Version 3

Replaced August 28, 2019

3
Chalice Priest
Backline. Ability: Set a creature's attack to 2.
Version 2

Replaced July 22, 2019

2
Chalice Priest
Backline. Ability: Set a creature's attack to 2.
Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2019

