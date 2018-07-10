3

Chainflip

Deal 10 damage to target enemy creature. At the end of the turn, your opponent summons a random creature from their void.

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

3
Chainflip

Deal 10 damage to an enemy creature. Then your opponent summons a random creature from their void.

Version 6

Replaced September 12, 2019

3
Chainflip

Deal 10 damage to an enemy creature. Then your opponent summons a random creature from their void.

Version 5

Replaced August 28, 2019

4
Chainflip

Transform a creature into a copy of a creature delved from its owner's void.

Version 4

Replaced August 20, 2019

4
Chainflip

Transform a creature into a copy of a random creature Delved from its owner's Void.

Version 3

Replaced May 06, 2019

5
Chainflip

Transform target creature into a copy of a random creature from its owner's Void.

Version 2

Replaced July 10, 2018

1
Chainflip

Send a friendly creature to your Void. Draw a card from your Void.

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

Chainflip is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Chainflip belongs to magic. Chainflip costs 3 mana. Chainflip rarity is rare. Chainflip is from type Spell. Chainflip is from Neutral tribe. Chainflip is part of the genesis set. Chainflip currently available in beta. There are 12363 Chainflip cards in existence (total). Chainflip was released at September 12, 2019.