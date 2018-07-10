Keeping track of card changes throughout history.
Deal 10 damage to an enemy creature. Then your opponent summons a random creature from their void.
Version 6
Replaced September 12, 2019
Version 5
Replaced August 28, 2019
Version 4
Replaced August 20, 2019
Version 3
Replaced May 06, 2019
Version 2
Replaced July 10, 2018
Version 1
Replaced July 10, 2018
Chainflip is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Chainflip belongs to magic. Chainflip costs 3 mana. Chainflip rarity is rare. Chainflip is from type Spell. Chainflip is from Neutral tribe. Chainflip is part of the genesis set. Chainflip currently available in beta. There are 12363 Chainflip cards in existence (total). Chainflip was released at September 12, 2019.