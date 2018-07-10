Deal 10 damage to target enemy creature. At the end of the turn, your opponent summons a random creature from their void.

Chainflip is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Chainflip belongs to magic. Chainflip costs 3 mana. Chainflip rarity is rare. Chainflip is from type Spell. Chainflip is from Neutral tribe. Chainflip is part of the genesis set. Chainflip currently available in beta. There are 12363 Chainflip cards in existence (total). Chainflip was released at September 12, 2019.