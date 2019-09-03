At the end of each turn, destroy 3 other random creatures with 3 or less health.

Cerberus, Styx Hound is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Cerberus, Styx Hound belongs to death. Cerberus, Styx Hound costs 7 mana. Cerberus, Styx Hound rarity is legendary. Cerberus, Styx Hound is from type Creature. Cerberus, Styx Hound has 5 attack. Cerberus, Styx Hound has 6 health. Cerberus, Styx Hound is from Neutral tribe. Cerberus, Styx Hound is part of the core set. Cerberus, Styx Hound currently available in beta. There are 82 Cerberus, Styx Hound cards in existence (total). Cerberus, Styx Hound was released at September 03, 2019.