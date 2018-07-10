5

Cavern Arachne

Frontline. Roar: Pick one – · Deal 6 damage to your god, or · Obliterate a card in your hand.

5
6
Nether

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

5
Drider of the Depths

Frontline. Pick one: Deal 4 damage to your god, or obliterate a card in your hand.

5
6
Nether

Version 5

Replaced September 12, 2019

5
Drider of the Depths

Frontline. Pick one: Deal 4 damage to your god, or obliterate a card in your hand.

5
6
Nether

Version 4

Replaced August 28, 2019

5
Drider of the Depths

Frontline. Pick one: Deal 4 damage to your god, or obliterate a card in your hand.

4
6
Nether

Version 3

Replaced August 13, 2019

5
Drider of the Depths

Frontline. Pick one: Deal 4 damage to your god, or discard a card.

4
6
Nether

Version 2

Replaced July 30, 2019

4
Drider of the Depths

Frontline. Pick One: Deal 8 damage to your god; or discard a card.

4
6
Nether

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

Cavern Arachne is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Cavern Arachne is a neutral card. Cavern Arachne costs 5 mana. Cavern Arachne rarity is rare. Cavern Arachne is from type Creature. Cavern Arachne has 5 attack. Cavern Arachne has 6 health. Cavern Arachne is from Nether tribe. Cavern Arachne is part of the genesis set. Cavern Arachne was released at September 12, 2019.