Cavern Arachne is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Cavern Arachne is a neutral card. Cavern Arachne costs 5 mana. Cavern Arachne rarity is rare. Cavern Arachne is from type Creature. Cavern Arachne has 5 attack. Cavern Arachne has 6 health. Cavern Arachne is from Nether tribe. Cavern Arachne is part of the genesis set. Cavern Arachne currently available in beta. There are 12216 Cavern Arachne cards in existence (total). Cavern Arachne was released at September 12, 2019.