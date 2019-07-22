Catapult is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Catapult is a neutral card. Catapult costs 5 mana. Catapult rarity is epic. Catapult is from type Creature. Catapult has 0 attack. Catapult has 5 health. Catapult is from Structure tribe. Catapult is part of the core set. Catapult currently available in beta. There are 208 Catapult cards in existence (total). Catapult was released at October 26, 2019.