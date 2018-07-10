We simply must have the Picasso, it will look perfect on the Catacomb walls.

Catacomb Curator is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Catacomb Curator belongs to death. Catacomb Curator costs 1 mana. Catacomb Curator rarity is rare. Catacomb Curator is from type Creature. Catacomb Curator has 1 attack. Catacomb Curator has 2 health. Catacomb Curator is from Anubian tribe. Catacomb Curator is part of the genesis set. Catacomb Curator currently available in beta. There are 12483 Catacomb Curator cards in existence (total). Catacomb Curator was released at August 28, 2019.