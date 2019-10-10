Deal 2 damage to all creatures. If you have a relic equipped, remove 1 durability and destroy all creatures instead.

Deal 2 damage to each creature. If you have a relic equipped, remove 1 durability from it and destroy all creatures instead.

Deal 2 damage to all creatures. If you have a relic equipped, remove 3 durability and destroy all creatures instead.

Carnage Sweep is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Carnage Sweep belongs to war. Carnage Sweep costs 5 mana. Carnage Sweep rarity is common. Carnage Sweep is from type Spell. Carnage Sweep is from Neutral tribe. Carnage Sweep is part of the core set. Carnage Sweep currently available in beta. There are 285 Carnage Sweep cards in existence (total). Carnage Sweep was released at December 03, 2019.