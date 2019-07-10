Pick one: Deal 4 damage to a random enemy creature, or deal 3 damage to a random enemy creature and heal your god for 3.

Canopy Barrage is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Canopy Barrage belongs to nature. Canopy Barrage costs 2 mana. Canopy Barrage rarity is common. Canopy Barrage is from type Spell. Canopy Barrage is from Neutral tribe. Canopy Barrage is part of the core set. Canopy Barrage currently available in beta. There are 466 Canopy Barrage cards in existence (total). Canopy Barrage was released at August 28, 2019.