2

Canopy Barrage

Pick one – · Deal 4 damage to a random enemy creature, or · Deal 3 damage and heal your god for 3.

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

Version 2

Replaced August 28, 2019

2
Canopy Barrage
Pick one: Deal 4 damage to a random enemy creature, or deal 3 damage to a random enemy creature and heal your god for 3.

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2019

Canopy Barrage is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Canopy Barrage belongs to nature. Canopy Barrage costs 2 mana. Canopy Barrage rarity is common. Canopy Barrage is from type Spell. Canopy Barrage is from Neutral tribe. Canopy Barrage is part of the core set. Canopy Barrage currently available in beta. There are 466 Canopy Barrage cards in existence (total). Canopy Barrage was released at August 28, 2019.