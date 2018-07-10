Canopic Hoarder is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Canopic Hoarder belongs to death. Canopic Hoarder costs 5 mana. Canopic Hoarder rarity is rare. Canopic Hoarder is from type Creature. Canopic Hoarder has 2 attack. Canopic Hoarder has 1 health. Canopic Hoarder is from Anubian tribe. Canopic Hoarder is part of the genesis set. Canopic Hoarder currently available in beta. There are 12309 Canopic Hoarder cards in existence (total). Canopic Hoarder was released at September 03, 2019.