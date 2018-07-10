Give +1/+1 to a creature in your void for each creature in your void. Shuffle it into your deck as the new Chosen One. Draw a card.

Canonize is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Canonize belongs to light. Canonize costs 5 mana. Canonize rarity is common. Canonize is from type Spell. Canonize is from Neutral tribe. Canonize is part of the genesis set. Canonize currently available in beta. There are 35269 Canonize cards in existence (total). Canonize was released at October 01, 2019.