7

Cambion Runelord

Roar: Add 1 rune to your hand for every 3 Nethers in your deck.

5
5
Nether

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

Version 3

Replaced September 03, 2019

7
Cambion Runelord
Roar: Add 1 rune to your hand for each Nether in your deck.
4
2
Nether

Version 2

Replaced July 10, 2019

9
Cambion Runelord
Roar: Add 3 Runes to your hand.
8
6

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

Cambion Runelord is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Cambion Runelord is a neutral card. Cambion Runelord costs 7 mana. Cambion Runelord rarity is common. Cambion Runelord is from type Creature. Cambion Runelord has 5 attack. Cambion Runelord has 5 health. Cambion Runelord is from Nether tribe. Cambion Runelord is part of the genesis set. Cambion Runelord currently available in beta. There are 35529 Cambion Runelord cards in existence (total). Cambion Runelord was released at September 03, 2019.