2

Burrowing Scarab

Afterlife: Both players draw two cards.

1
1
Anubian

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

Version 2

Replaced August 28, 2019

3
Burrowing Scarab
Delve 1 card. Randomly discard 1 card.
3
3

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

