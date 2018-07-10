Bulwark of the Sky is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Bulwark of the Sky is a neutral card. Bulwark of the Sky costs 7 mana. Bulwark of the Sky rarity is epic. Bulwark of the Sky is from type Creature. Bulwark of the Sky has 6 attack. Bulwark of the Sky has 7 health. Bulwark of the Sky is from Aether tribe. Bulwark of the Sky is part of the genesis set. Bulwark of the Sky currently available in beta. There are 4522 Bulwark of the Sky cards in existence (total). Bulwark of the Sky was released at September 03, 2019.