Keeping track of card changes throughout history.
Blitz. Confused. When this creature attacks, each enemy creatures becomes confused until the start of your next turn.
Version 3
Replaced October 26, 2019
Version 2
Replaced September 03, 2019
Version 1
Replaced July 10, 2018
Bucking Bronco is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Bucking Bronco belongs to nature. Bucking Bronco costs 5 mana. Bucking Bronco rarity is epic. Bucking Bronco is from type Creature. Bucking Bronco has 4 attack. Bucking Bronco has 3 health. Bucking Bronco is from Wild tribe. Bucking Bronco is part of the genesis set. Bucking Bronco currently available in beta. There are 4427 Bucking Bronco cards in existence (total). Bucking Bronco was released at October 26, 2019.