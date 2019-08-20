Bronze Servant is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Bronze Servant is a neutral card. Bronze Servant costs 3 mana. Bronze Servant rarity is common. Bronze Servant is from type Creature. Bronze Servant has 2 attack. Bronze Servant has 4 health. Bronze Servant is from Anubian tribe. Bronze Servant is part of the core set. Bronze Servant currently available in beta. There are 238 Bronze Servant cards in existence (total). Bronze Servant was released at August 28, 2019.