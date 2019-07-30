1

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

Version 2

Replaced August 28, 2019

Version 1

Replaced July 30, 2019

Brash Chicken is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Brash Chicken is a neutral card. Brash Chicken costs 1 mana. Brash Chicken rarity is epic. Brash Chicken is from type Creature. Brash Chicken has 2 attack. Brash Chicken has 2 health. Brash Chicken is from Neutral tribe. Brash Chicken is part of the genesis set. Brash Chicken currently available in beta. Brash Chicken was released at August 28, 2019.