6

Born Again

Pull a random 1-cost creature from your void into your hand. Repeat this for each other mana cost up to 9.

Former versions

Version 3

Replaced September 17, 2019

6
Born Again
Return 3 creatures from your void to your hand.

Version 2

Replaced August 28, 2019

7
Born Again
Return 3 creatures from your void to your hand. Heal your god for 4.

Version 1

Replaced July 30, 2019

Born Again is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Born Again belongs to light. Born Again costs 6 mana. Born Again rarity is epic. Born Again is from type Spell. Born Again is from Neutral tribe. Born Again is part of the core set. Born Again currently available in beta. There are 165 Born Again cards in existence (total). Born Again was released at September 17, 2019.