Boost Walker is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Boost Walker is a neutral card. Boost Walker costs 4 mana. Boost Walker rarity is epic. Boost Walker is from type Creature. Boost Walker has 4 attack. Boost Walker has 4 health. Boost Walker is from Atlantean tribe. Boost Walker is part of the genesis set. Boost Walker currently available in beta. There are 4470 Boost Walker cards in existence (total). Boost Walker was released at September 17, 2019.