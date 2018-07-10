4

Boost Walker

Burn 1. Roar: Give another Atlantean twin strike and +2/+2.

4
4
Atlantean

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

4
Boost Walker

Burn 1. Roar: Give an Atlantean twin strike, and +2/+2.

4
3
Atlantean

Version 3

Replaced September 17, 2019

4
Boost Walker
Burn 1. Roar: Give an Atlantean twin strike, and +2/+2.
4
2
Atlantean

Version 2

Replaced September 03, 2019

3
Boost Walker
Burn +1. Roar: Give an Atlantean Twin-Strike, and +2/+2.
3
2

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

  1. Gods Unchained
  2. Boost Walker

Boost Walker is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Boost Walker is a neutral card. Boost Walker costs 4 mana. Boost Walker rarity is epic. Boost Walker is from type Creature. Boost Walker has 4 attack. Boost Walker has 4 health. Boost Walker is from Atlantean tribe. Boost Walker is part of the genesis set. Boost Walker currently available in beta. There are 4470 Boost Walker cards in existence (total). Boost Walker was released at September 17, 2019.