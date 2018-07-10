Bonepact Hunter is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Bonepact Hunter is a neutral card. Bonepact Hunter costs 4 mana. Bonepact Hunter rarity is rare. Bonepact Hunter is from type Creature. Bonepact Hunter has 3 attack. Bonepact Hunter has 3 health. Bonepact Hunter is from Amazon tribe. Bonepact Hunter is part of the genesis set. Bonepact Hunter currently available in beta. There are 12381 Bonepact Hunter cards in existence (total). Bonepact Hunter was released at August 28, 2019.