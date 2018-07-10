Bonded Warrior is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Bonded Warrior is a neutral card. Bonded Warrior costs 2 mana. Bonded Warrior rarity is common. Bonded Warrior is from type Creature. Bonded Warrior has 2 attack. Bonded Warrior has 2 health. Bonded Warrior is from Anubian tribe. Bonded Warrior is part of the genesis set. Bonded Warrior currently available in beta. There are 35299 Bonded Warrior cards in existence (total). Bonded Warrior was released at August 28, 2019.