Bombfly is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Bombfly belongs to death. Bombfly costs 1 mana. Bombfly rarity is common. Bombfly is from type Creature. Bombfly has 2 attack. Bombfly has 1 health. Bombfly is from Wild tribe. Bombfly is part of the core set. Bombfly currently available in beta. There are 491 Bombfly cards in existence (total). Bombfly was released at November 19, 2019.