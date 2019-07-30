1

Bombfly

Afterlife: Deal 3 damage to each god.

2
1
Wild

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

1
Bombfly

Afterlife: Deal 3 damage to each god.

3
1
Wild

Version 4

Replaced November 19, 2019

1
Bombfly

Afterlife: Deal 3 damage to each god.

3
1

Version 3

Replaced October 26, 2019

1
Bombfly
Afterlife: Deal 3 damage to each god.
3
1

Version 2

Replaced August 28, 2019

1
Bombfly
Afterlife: Deal 2 damage to each god.
3
1

Version 1

Replaced July 30, 2019

  1. Gods Unchained
  2. Bombfly

Bombfly is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Bombfly belongs to death. Bombfly costs 1 mana. Bombfly rarity is common. Bombfly is from type Creature. Bombfly has 2 attack. Bombfly has 1 health. Bombfly is from Wild tribe. Bombfly is part of the core set. Bombfly currently available in beta. There are 491 Bombfly cards in existence (total). Bombfly was released at November 19, 2019.