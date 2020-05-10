Bloodthirsty Spear is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Bloodthirsty Spear belongs to war. Bloodthirsty Spear costs 1 mana. Bloodthirsty Spear rarity is common. Bloodthirsty Spear is from type Weapon. Bloodthirsty Spear has 2 attack. Bloodthirsty Spear has 1 health. Bloodthirsty Spear is from Neutral tribe. Bloodthirsty Spear is part of the trial set. Bloodthirsty Spear currently available in beta. Bloodthirsty Spear was released at May 10, 2020.