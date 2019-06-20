Blood Ritual is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Blood Ritual belongs to death. Blood Ritual costs 2 mana. Blood Ritual rarity is common. Blood Ritual is from type GodPower. Blood Ritual is from Neutral tribe. Blood Ritual is part of the core set. Blood Ritual currently available in beta. There are 326 Blood Ritual cards in existence (total). Blood Ritual was released at August 28, 2019.