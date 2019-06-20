2

Blood Ritual

Give a friendly creature +1/-1 permanently, and give it leech until the end of the turn.

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

2
Blood Ritual
Give a friendly creature +1/-1 permanently and leech until the end of the turn.

Version 2

Replaced August 28, 2019

4
Blood Scry
Destroy a friendly creature. Draw 2 cards.

Version 1

Replaced June 20, 2019

Blood Ritual is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Blood Ritual belongs to death. Blood Ritual costs 2 mana. Blood Ritual rarity is common. Blood Ritual is from type GodPower. Blood Ritual is from Neutral tribe. Blood Ritual is part of the core set. Blood Ritual currently available in beta. There are 326 Blood Ritual cards in existence (total). Blood Ritual was released at August 28, 2019.