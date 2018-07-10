2

Blood Rage

Give a damaged friendly creature +4/+2.

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

Version 2

Replaced August 28, 2019

6
Blood Rage
Give damaged friendly creatures +3/+3.

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

Blood Rage is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Blood Rage belongs to war. Blood Rage costs 2 mana. Blood Rage rarity is common. Blood Rage is from type Spell. Blood Rage is from Neutral tribe. Blood Rage is part of the genesis set. Blood Rage currently available in beta. There are 35472 Blood Rage cards in existence (total). Blood Rage was released at August 28, 2019.