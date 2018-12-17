1

Blind Martyr

Frontline. Afterlife: Give +2 health to each other friendly creature.

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

Blind Martyr
Frontline. Afterlife: Give +2 health to all other friendly creatures.
Version 2

Replaced August 28, 2019

Blind Martyr
Frontline. Afterlife: Give +2/+2 to all friendly creatures.
Version 1

Replaced December 17, 2018

Blind Martyr is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Blind Martyr belongs to light. Blind Martyr costs 1 mana. Blind Martyr rarity is epic. Blind Martyr is from type Creature. Blind Martyr has 0 attack. Blind Martyr has 2 health. Blind Martyr is from Neutral tribe. Blind Martyr is part of the core set. Blind Martyr currently available in beta. There are 151 Blind Martyr cards in existence (total). Blind Martyr was released at August 28, 2019.