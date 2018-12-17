Blind Martyr is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Blind Martyr belongs to light. Blind Martyr costs 1 mana. Blind Martyr rarity is epic. Blind Martyr is from type Creature. Blind Martyr has 0 attack. Blind Martyr has 2 health. Blind Martyr is from Neutral tribe. Blind Martyr is part of the core set. Blind Martyr currently available in beta. There are 151 Blind Martyr cards in existence (total). Blind Martyr was released at August 28, 2019.