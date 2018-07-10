7

Blind Cyclops

At the end of your turn, deal 1 damage to each other creature.

7
7
Wild

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

Version 3

Replaced October 26, 2019

7
Blind Cyclops
At the end of your turn, deal 1 damage to all other creatures.
7
6

Version 2

Replaced September 03, 2019

7
Blind Cyclops
At the end of your turn, deal 1 damage to all other creatures.
6
4

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

Blind Cyclops is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Blind Cyclops is a neutral card. Blind Cyclops costs 7 mana. Blind Cyclops rarity is common. Blind Cyclops is from type Creature. Blind Cyclops has 7 attack. Blind Cyclops has 7 health. Blind Cyclops is from Wild tribe. Blind Cyclops is part of the genesis set. Blind Cyclops currently available in beta. There are 35347 Blind Cyclops cards in existence (total). Blind Cyclops was released at October 26, 2019.