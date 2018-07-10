1

Blessed Jackalope

Roar: Heal each other friendly creature for 4.

1
1
Wild

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

1
Blessed Jackalope

Roar: Heal each other friendly creatures for 4.

1
1

Version 3

Replaced October 26, 2019

1
Blessed Jackalope
Roar: Heal all other friendly creatures for 4.
1
1

Version 2

Replaced August 28, 2019

3
Blessed Jackalope
Roar: Fully heal adjacent creatures.
2
3

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

Blessed Jackalope is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Blessed Jackalope belongs to light. Blessed Jackalope costs 1 mana. Blessed Jackalope rarity is common. Blessed Jackalope is from type Creature. Blessed Jackalope has 1 attack. Blessed Jackalope has 1 health. Blessed Jackalope is from Wild tribe. Blessed Jackalope is part of the genesis set. Blessed Jackalope currently available in beta. There are 35373 Blessed Jackalope cards in existence (total). Blessed Jackalope was released at October 26, 2019.