Blessed Jackalope is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Blessed Jackalope belongs to light. Blessed Jackalope costs 1 mana. Blessed Jackalope rarity is common. Blessed Jackalope is from type Creature. Blessed Jackalope has 1 attack. Blessed Jackalope has 1 health. Blessed Jackalope is from Wild tribe. Blessed Jackalope is part of the genesis set. Blessed Jackalope currently available in beta. There are 35373 Blessed Jackalope cards in existence (total). Blessed Jackalope was released at October 26, 2019.