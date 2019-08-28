At the end of each turn, move a random creature from each god's void to the board.

At the end of each turn, pull a random creature from each god's void onto the board.

Blessed Ibis is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Blessed Ibis is a neutral card. Blessed Ibis costs 7 mana. Blessed Ibis rarity is rare. Blessed Ibis is from type Creature. Blessed Ibis has 4 attack. Blessed Ibis has 5 health. Blessed Ibis is from Neutral tribe. Blessed Ibis is part of the promo set. Blessed Ibis currently available in beta. There are 7319 Blessed Ibis cards in existence (total). Blessed Ibis was released at March 12, 2020.