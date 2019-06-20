2

Blastwave

Deal 1 damage to the two highest-health enemy creatures.

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

2
Blastwave
Deal 1 damage to the two highest health enemy creatures.

Version 3

Replaced August 28, 2019

2
Blastwave
Deal 1 damage to all enemy creatures.

Version 2

Replaced July 10, 2019

1
Mnemonic
Choose a spell that costs no more than your total mana gems, reduce its cost by 2.

Version 1

Replaced June 20, 2019

  1. Gods Unchained
  2. Blastwave

Blastwave is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Blastwave belongs to magic. Blastwave costs 2 mana. Blastwave rarity is common. Blastwave is from type GodPower. Blastwave is from Neutral tribe. Blastwave is part of the core set. Blastwave currently available in beta. There are 722 Blastwave cards in existence (total). Blastwave was released at August 28, 2019.