Choose a spell that costs no more than your total mana gems, reduce its cost by 2.

Blastwave is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Blastwave belongs to magic. Blastwave costs 2 mana. Blastwave rarity is common. Blastwave is from type GodPower. Blastwave is from Neutral tribe. Blastwave is part of the core set. Blastwave currently available in beta. There are 722 Blastwave cards in existence (total). Blastwave was released at August 28, 2019.