4

Bladesworn Warrior

Roar: If you have a relic equipped, give godblitz to this creature.

3
3
Viking

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

Bladesworn Warrior is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Bladesworn Warrior belongs to war. Bladesworn Warrior costs 4 mana. Bladesworn Warrior rarity is epic. Bladesworn Warrior is from type Creature. Bladesworn Warrior has 3 attack. Bladesworn Warrior has 3 health. Bladesworn Warrior is from Viking tribe. Bladesworn Warrior is part of the trial set. Bladesworn Warrior currently available in beta. Bladesworn Warrior was released at May 10, 2020.