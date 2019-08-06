4

Bladefly

Roar: Summon two Bladeflys.

2
1
Wild

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

4
Bladefly

Roar: Summon two Bladeflys.

2
1

Version 4

Replaced October 26, 2019

4
Bladefly
Roar: Summon two Bladeflys.
2
1

Version 3

Replaced August 28, 2019

4
Bladefly
Confused. Roar: Summon two Bladeflys.
2
1

Version 2

Replaced August 20, 2019

3
Bladefly
Confused. Roar: Summon two Bladeflys.
2
1

Version 1

Replaced August 06, 2019

Bladefly is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Bladefly belongs to nature. Bladefly costs 4 mana. Bladefly rarity is common. Bladefly is from type Creature. Bladefly has 2 attack. Bladefly has 1 health. Bladefly is from Wild tribe. Bladefly is part of the core set. Bladefly currently available in beta. There are 246 Bladefly cards in existence (total). Bladefly was released at October 26, 2019.